Wizards Coaching Staff High on Cam Whitmore
The Washington Wizards may be a team to watch next season, as the franchise has made so many changes in the offseason. Every year, we look forward to seeing teams grow and evolve. This season, the Wizards have a chance to be the team to watch. A big reason why is due to the acquisition of Cam Whitmore.
In a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Wizards assistant coach David Vanterpool was asked, “How much did you know about Whitmore and what stood out to you about his game and background?"
“So my knowledge of him goes back a little bit further. I know the type of people that he’s very, very close with, and I know some of his family members, so I’ve always followed him," he answered. "Watching him actually in the last summer league, he absolutely destroyed everything and everybody in front of him. We get a phenomenal person, we get a phenomenal athlete, we get a high-level player that has played minutes in this league, and he’s absolutely fearless. He ain’t scared of nobody, dude! If somebody steps in front of him, they’d better look out!”
When asked who Whitmore reminded him of in the past or current NBA, Vanterpool didn't give an exact answer, but gave Whitmore his flowers for his physicality.
"I don’t want to start throwing so many names that I know they’ve compared him to," Vanterpool said. "But I’ll say this: He is one of the most physically offensive players that you’ll have to deal with. His physicality is ridiculous. Also, one of the more athletic players at that size; I don’t know how he get that size up in the air that high, and when you’re able to do some of those type of things get to the basket at will; get hammered and still finish through contact and then spread the floor shooting with the ball? I mean, that’s a win-win.”
Whitmore has a chance to become a star with the Wizards. While he is expected to come off the bench, he may become a starter for by the end of the season.
