Wizards Big Man Raising Trade Value
The ultimate game that everyone can play is the game of life. In the NBA, ball is life for many players, coaches, and general managers. Washington Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins has been busy over the years. He may be playing chess while the rest of the league is playing checkers in the case of Tristan Vukcevic.
No matter what the analytics and even people may say, you still need a big man to have success in the NBA. As the three-point shot has become a point of emphasis to the game, having a big man is still critical to having success in the NBA.
Every team needs to rebound and control the boards to have success in the league. Every team also needs to have some form of rim protection as well to win in the NBA. The Wizards have a young big man who they have been very conservative with all season, Tristan Vukcevic.
Vukcevic is a talented big man who can produce at a high level when given a big opportunity. The problem with the Wizards is that they don't necessarily have a big opportunity for him. Alex Sarr has shown and proven to be the big man of the future for the Wizards. With that being said, the minutes simply have not been consistent for Tristan Vukcevic.
With the Wizards being eliminated from the playoffs, they have the opportunity to raise the trade value on several different players, with Tristan Vukcevic leading the way. He has produced at a high level over the last couple of games. The big man has averaged 17 points and six rebounds per game.
He has been effective from beyond the arc as he has shown the ability to shoot the ball at a very high level from three. He also has shown he isn't just a one-trick pony as he has blocked quite a few shots as well during this stretch. With his stock rising, the Wizards may be able to get the better end of a deal that involves a player they don't appear to have future plans for in Tristan Vukcevic.
