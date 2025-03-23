Wizards Big Man Raising Trade Value

Tristan Vukcevic's Last Three Games:



17 PTS - 8 REB - 2 AST - 2 BLK - 3 3PM

17 PTS - 5 REB - 2 BLK - 72.7% FG

17 PTS - 6 REB - 3 AST - 3 STL - 4 3PM (100%)



17 PPG - 6.3 REB - 3.0 STK - 2.7 3PM - 55.9%



Stock Is On The Rise ‼️‼️