Wizards Execute Draft Night Trade
Fans were ready for the Washington Wizards to make their second NBA Draft selection of the night at No. 18, a player to join Tre Johnson as a rookie on the budding rebuilders.
They'd have to keep waiting, though, as the team made a trade that was announced right before the pick was set to be made public by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that they were trading Walton Clayton at the 18th pick to the Utah Jazz, and that they'd be receiving a package headlined by the 21st pick in return.
This isn't their first brush with the Jazz on Wednesday's first round of the draft, having come this close to getting star scoring prospect Ace Bailey after the Rutgers forward devoted his final week heading into the draft to trying to maneuver somewhere that fit his specific list of demands.
The Wizards will still get their late-first round pick in before the night ends, the latest in their string of moves to their asset pool. They punted on their lone second-rounder on Tuesday as part of the Jordan Poole deal, dealt alongside the Wizards' former leading scorer in a big trade.
The Wizards also get some second round collateral as compensation for moving down, getting a Thursday night spot at No. 43 in the draft to look forward to alongside some future luxuries.
