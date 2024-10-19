Wizards' Jonas Valanciunas Brings Immense Value
Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas joined the team this offseason by signing a team-friendly three-year, $30 million contract.
Valanciunas, 32, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, and he has had a long and fruitful career with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
He has primarily played for contenders throughout his career, so a move to the Wizards, who won just 15 games last season, is a bit of a change for him. But, signing a center who could play for a contender helps the Wizards both now and later.
As a veteran, Valanciunas has a good mix of mentorship and playing abilities. He is expected to be the team's starting center for the year and give them some stability down low in the post, but he also could turn out to become a big trade chip.
Valanciunas cannot be traded until Dec. 15 after signing his new contract, but there are teams that are counting down the days and lining themselves up for a potential conversation with the Wizards about making a move.
It would be hard to imagine the Wizards offloading him at the first chance they get, but there is a legitimate chance that he could be leaving Washington before the Feb. 8 trade deadline if a deal makes sense. However, a three-year deal would raise Washington's price, meaning it should be asking for a lot if they want to move on from him.
That's also why the Wizards will give Valanciunas the green light and make him a key part of the rotation for the start of the season, maximizing his potential value for whatever comes next for the two sides.
Valanciunas and the Wizards begin their regular season this week at home against the defending champion Boston Celtics.
