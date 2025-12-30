Wizards Tre Johnson Shines Despite Loss to the Suns

The Washington Wizards were unfortunately unable to extend their winning streak to three games, suffering a crushing defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

The start of the game felt like it was going to be one where the Wiz Kids would pull off the win. The Suns were missing some key players in Jalen Green and Mark Williams, which should have given the Wizards an advantage.

It was Dillon Brooks who stepped up for the Suns, though, as he scored 26 points on the night. The squad was able to slow down Devin Booker, who shot 8-of-23 from the field, but it was Collin Gillespie who served as their unlikely hero. The usual bench player got the start and scored 25 points for the visitors.

Despite this loss, some Wizards players still stepped up. Not only were the rookies dominant, but the bench as a whole did as well.

Wizards Still Shine in the Loss

Tre Johnson was on fire and feeling himself in this one. He ended up shooting a perfect five-for-five from long range. Some of these shots he was putting up were coming all the way from the Medical Center stop on the Metro. When Johnson was asked about his confidence as a shooter, he responded with, “I don’t know what kind of confidence it takes. I don’t even know how far they are half the time. It’s really a normal shot.”

Tre Johnson when I asked what it takes to be able to shoot with such confidence and range: "I don't know what kind of confidence it takes. I don't even know far they are half the time. It's really a normal shot."

Johnson clearly shows he is confident in himself already at such a young age. It is also worth noting that Johnson said postgame, "I feel like if I can see the rim, I can get it there." This should be a sign that his shooting is just the tip of the iceberg as a player.

Another young player who stepped up was Jamir Watkins, who started in Khris Middleton's place, who is dealing with soreness. Although Watkins did not shine on offense, his defense was a key reason why this game was always so close. He was tasked with guarding Booker at times and handled himself quite well. Being asked to guard one of the league's best offensive players in his first season is no easy task, but he handled it with poise.

Marvin Bagley the Third also had another good performance off the bench. The backup center came away with seven points and seven rebounds. His defense was also helpful, getting himself three blocks in this one. Overall, Bagley has been nice to bring back on the team, but sooner or later, it feels like he will be traded once again.

Dec 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) matches up against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Overall, it was still a solid night of basketball. Despite the loss, vibes felt high after the game. It was one of those nights where you saw that there is a promising future in the DMV for basketball. Now is the time to see if this kind of play can continue into 2026.

