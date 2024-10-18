Wizards Rookie Drawing Franchise Legend Comparisons
When the Washington Wizards were able to add Bub Carrington in the 2024 NBA Draft, the move was instantly talked about as a potential steal. So far, he has given many reasons to believe that he will live up to that hype.
As the 2024-25 NBA season gets ready to get underway, Carrington is poised to play a very big role for the Wizards right off the bat. He may not be a starter immediately, but he is going to be asked to be a key impact player in the second unit at the least.
Not only is Carrington being expected to play a key role, he's also being compared to a team legend.
Bullets Forever, an SB Nation site covering Washington, dropped a comparison of Gilbert Arenas for Carrington. They noted his work ethic and competitiveness as the reasons for the comparison.
"I get good Gil vibes from Bub in terms of him being someone who lives in the gym and is just competitive," they wrote.
That comparison may have come back on September 30th, but he has shown even more of what they talked about during the preseason.
Each and every night, Carrington brings everything he has to the court. He truly wants to win and he wants to be the best player he can be. That will serve him well moving forward in his career.
During his one season in college, Carrington ended up averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He shot 41.2 percent from the floor and 32.2 percent from the three-point line.
There is no question that he has a lot of work to do on his game. If he wants to live up to the hype and become a star at some point down the road, his scoring efficiency will need to improve. Of course, that is where his work ethic is going to come into play.
Being compared to a player like Arenas is something to be proud of receiving. Arenas is one of the best players to ever play for the Wizards' franchise.
Hopefully, Carrington will be able to become the kind of impact player that Arenas was. If he can become that piece for Washington, he'll be a big part of helping them take the next step and get back to being a contender in the Eastern Conference.
