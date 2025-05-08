What If Wizards Don’t Land Top Player in the Draft?
One frustrating feeling in life is when something you wanted is no longer in stock. That may be the case for the Washington Wizards.
The NBA Lottery is right around the corner! This is an event that the Wizards have marked on their calendar. They are eagerly hoping and awaiting the results of where they will pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Last season, the Wizards got the pick they hoped for as they landed Alex Sarr with the number two overall pick. However, things could be different this season.
This season, there are three top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft that the Wizards have on their radar. They are Cooper Flagg (Duke Blue Devils), Dylan Harper (Rutgers Scarlet Knights), and Ace Bailey (Rutgers Scarlet Knights). There is a world in which the Wizards fail to land any of those three players. If that is the case, what should be the plan for the Wizards?
There is always an option to trade the pick. The Wizards could bring in some depth for the bench and even add a starter, perhaps. That would be beneficial for the future once the foundation of the Wizards matures and fully develops their game. However, another option is to simply look into drafting a position and a player of need.
One thing the Wizards need is size. As good as Sarr has been this season, there is the question of whether he can manage the Center position full-time. He is undersized despite being seven feet tall. He needs to add muscle regardless. He struggled on the boards this season, so adding size can be of benefit to the Wizards.
One option the Wizards could look at if the three stars of the draft aren’t available is Cooper Flagg’s teammate, Khaman Maluach. He is 7’2 and weighs 250 pounds. This is exactly the size the Wizards need. He would pair nicely next to Sarr, who is seven feet tall as well.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!