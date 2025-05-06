Wizards Should Have One Cavaliers Player on Their Radar
When you are trying to build something special, you want to have all the bells and whistles you can possibly get. The same can be said for the Washington Wizards as they continue to build a team for the future.
The Wizards have acquired many valuable assets over the years. These players include Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, Jordan Poole, and even a plethora of draft picks. The build will continue to go on as the Wizards have a goal of building something special.
The Wizards will do well to keep an eye on a situation that may be boiling in Cleveland with the Cavaliers. The Cavs have championship aspirations, but their window is now. Despite their success, they have a young, talented player who they may not fully trust yet, Emoni Bates.
Bates is a player who was heavily scouted while in high school. He was even mentioned as being the best high school prospect since LeBron James. That said, there is a lot of reason to believe he simply needs an opportunity to prove what he is capable of. If given the chance of being in the right situation, he has a chance to become an all-star in the NBA.
The Washington Wizards could provide that grand opportunity. Adding him would bring another dynamic scorer to the team. The fact that he is only 21 years old is good too. The Wizards could have him for many years to come. Additionally, Bates is a player who can play multiple positions. He would be able to play alongside every piece of the foundation in Washington. Emoni Bates would make the perfect addition to the Washington Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!