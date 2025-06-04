Wizards Receive League-Low Recognition in Top 100 Player Ranking
The Washington Wizards can never hang with some of their peers when it's time to compare which team has the best players to offer.
While contenders and playoff cores in the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets each got six players represented from each of their teams in The Ringer's updated Top 100 Players ranking, four other teams received a list-low singular shoutout.
The Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets each got one of their guys recognized with LaMelo Ball, Lauri Markkanen and Cam Johnson represented somewhere in the middle of the list, but Washington's lone entry barely snuck onto the power ranking. Jordan Poole, who spent the long regular season giving it his all in a fringe-All Star season alongside a developing Wizards core, only came in at No. 99.
Wizards fans can exhale a bit at seeing the only player he edged out, departed Washingtonian-turned-thorn Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns, but it's still got to feel frustrating for a player like Poole after a career season barely goes recognized.
He was still prone to the occasionally-ill-advised heat check, but he boosted the team to some huge feel-good wins in an otherwise developmentally-oriented season while rattling off career-best shooting splits. Poole managed over 20 points per game on over 37% from 3-point range, which factored heavily into his above-average 59.1% true shooting percentage.
He still finished one spot below a considerably more flawed prospect in a superior situation in Jalen Green, indicative of where Poole's post-Golden State reputation lies. He's improved as a scorer and as a leader, but as long as the Wizards continue their lengthy rebuild, few will take the time to recognize his growth.
