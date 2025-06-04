Inside The Wizards

Wizards Receive League-Low Recognition in Top 100 Player Ranking

The Washington Wizards lack the talent and depth to contend with their peers in The Ringer's ranking of the top 100 NBA players, receiving less love than anyone in the updated list.

Henry Brown

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) looks on during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) looks on during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards can never hang with some of their peers when it's time to compare which team has the best players to offer.

While contenders and playoff cores in the Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets each got six players represented from each of their teams in The Ringer's updated Top 100 Players ranking, four other teams received a list-low singular shoutout.

The Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets each got one of their guys recognized with LaMelo Ball, Lauri Markkanen and Cam Johnson represented somewhere in the middle of the list, but Washington's lone entry barely snuck onto the power ranking. Jordan Poole, who spent the long regular season giving it his all in a fringe-All Star season alongside a developing Wizards core, only came in at No. 99.

Wizards fans can exhale a bit at seeing the only player he edged out, departed Washingtonian-turned-thorn Bradley Beal of the Phoenix Suns, but it's still got to feel frustrating for a player like Poole after a career season barely goes recognized.

He was still prone to the occasionally-ill-advised heat check, but he boosted the team to some huge feel-good wins in an otherwise developmentally-oriented season while rattling off career-best shooting splits. Poole managed over 20 points per game on over 37% from 3-point range, which factored heavily into his above-average 59.1% true shooting percentage.

He still finished one spot below a considerably more flawed prospect in a superior situation in Jalen Green, indicative of where Poole's post-Golden State reputation lies. He's improved as a scorer and as a leader, but as long as the Wizards continue their lengthy rebuild, few will take the time to recognize his growth.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Henry Brown
HENRY BROWN

Henry covers the Washington Wizards and Baltimore Ravens with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead. A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.

Home/Washington Wizards News