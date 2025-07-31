Wizards Nearly Acquired NBA Superstar
One of the best things about life is reminiscing on things that almost transpired. Good or bad, it’s nice to think about these things from time to time. One thing someone may reminisce about is someone they dated and perhaps almost married. Maybe they dodged a bullet by not marrying that individual. Perhaps they wish they had gone through with the marriage. In the NBA, being under contract is like a marriage, as you’re tied to one another for a while. The Washington Wizards can reminisce on one NBA star they almost acquired.
In a recent interview, John Wall was found reminiscing on the good days he had with the Wizards. As the Wizards were competing for a championship during his tenure, it felt as if they were one player away from getting past LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. When asked about the Wizards getting a third star, Wall said, “We were trying to get Paul George. That year, we were trying to get KD (Kevin Durant), and I was thinking no, we need to get Paul George. This is the perfect three-man for us.”
Indeed, George would have been a perfect addition to Wall and Bradley Beal. As LeBron was controlling the Eastern Conference, Wall went on further to say “At that time in the East, it’s LeBron. So you have to have a three that can guard but also be someone that he has to respect, and I feel like Paul George would have been that guy.”
A lineup of John Wall, Bradley Beal, Paul George, Otto Porter and Marcin Gortat would have been a tough team to compete with in the Eastern Conference. If the Wizards had landed George, they may have won multiple championships. Instead, George ultimately landed with the Oklahoma City Thunder to play alongside Russell Westbrook, who the Wizards would acquire later down the road.
