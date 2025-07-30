Why Wizards Won’t Miss Colby Jones
If you don’t meet the standards of a new employer after learning the ropes, they might terminate you. That is what the Washington Wizards did in the case of Colby Jones.
Jones was a player the Wizards brought in late last season during the NBA Trade Deadline. The Wizards were in a rebuilding situation, so they wanted to add as many assets as they possibly could at a bargain price. While the Wizards are still rebuilding, Jones didn’t make the cut as they decided not to bring him back in the end. Jones has signed with the Detroit Pistons despite averaging eight points per game in 15 games with the Wizards. His production was fair, as it didn’t meet the standard of the Wizards. That is why they won’t miss him this upcoming season.
The competition level around Jones while with the Wizards may have been too much for him. He was surrounded by many players who were younger than him. Yet, they appeared better than him still. AJ Johnson proved to be the superior two-guard off the bench between the two. Bub Carrington has also shown himself to be the better player. Jones may have been out of his league playing with the Wizards despite his fair share of success there.
Jones had an additional year of experience and still wasn’t able to make his mark with the Wizards. While Jones is a solid player, he appears to be a player who doesn’t have a high ceiling. The Wizards have big goals in mind for the future. Colby Jones doesn’t fit their team's needs, and that is why the Wizards won’t miss him as he has moved on to play with the Pistons.
