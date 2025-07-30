John Wall Shares Heartbreaking Story About Wizards Trade
One of the hardest things to do in life is to say goodbye to someone who meant a lot to you. Maybe they're leaving a company you worked for, moving out of state, or they've passed away. Former Washington Wizards guard John Wall knows the feeling, and recently shared his experience with being traded from the team.
Wall said in a recent interview that it was devastating to be traded away from the Wizards. No doubt, he has spent a lot of time with the team, so it certainly should feel devastating for that to happen. As much as Wall has helped the Wizards, they have also helped him throughout his life, as he has grown into a man. Wall went on to say, “I always wanted to play for one organization.” Instead, Wall went on to play for two other teams, the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Wall may have been frustrated with the situation as he went on further to say, “I understand it’s a business, but at the time, it was difficult to deal with. I had just lost my Mom the year before that, then Covid was going on, so I’m fighting hard to get back to finally being healthy.”
Wall went through a lot of injuries during his final months with the Wizards. He needed a fresh start, but he didn't want a fresh start as he finally got healthy again. What many people forget is the fact that Wall may not have been the player he once was with the Wizards after he was traded; however, he still was an effective player, as he still was able to put up good numbers even after the trade. Wall continues to remain a free agent despite working in the studio as an analyst for NBA Today.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!