Inside The Wizards

Wizards Need More Consistency to Win

The Washington Wizards are eyeing more consistency.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Yuki Kawamura (17) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards felt the sweet taste of victory after beating the Denver Nuggets, but immediately were snapped right back to reality losing by 28 points just 24 hours later to the Memphis Grizzlies.

It seemed as if the Wizards found a glitch in the matrix in their win where Nikola Jokic scored 56 points, but Washington still found a way to win.

The Wizards beat the Nuggets because their execution was strong and they were clicking more frequently than they normally do. That consistency is what it will take to win more games like that.

“I think it's in the day-to-day work," coach Brian Keefe said in his latest press conference after losing to the Grizzlies. "You got to get lost in the work of these things for where our team is right now. I've been impressed with where we are. Got guys who are workers, who want to be in the gym. We're learning that consistency, what that looks like. Tonight, we didn't have as as much as we did yesterday.”

The Wizards have that lesson and have stored it in the bank along with the several dozen others that they have learned over the span of the season.

Talent in the NBA is pretty even, and while the Wizards may not have as much compared to other teams, that isn't why they are losing a good chunk of these games. Most of the losing has to do with not executing the strategy as well as the other team.

The Wizards have proven that they can go toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the world and come out on top, so they need to be able to execute simple plays at a more consistent rate. If the Wizards can do that, more wins will be in their future.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News