Wizards Need More Consistency to Win
The Washington Wizards felt the sweet taste of victory after beating the Denver Nuggets, but immediately were snapped right back to reality losing by 28 points just 24 hours later to the Memphis Grizzlies.
It seemed as if the Wizards found a glitch in the matrix in their win where Nikola Jokic scored 56 points, but Washington still found a way to win.
The Wizards beat the Nuggets because their execution was strong and they were clicking more frequently than they normally do. That consistency is what it will take to win more games like that.
“I think it's in the day-to-day work," coach Brian Keefe said in his latest press conference after losing to the Grizzlies. "You got to get lost in the work of these things for where our team is right now. I've been impressed with where we are. Got guys who are workers, who want to be in the gym. We're learning that consistency, what that looks like. Tonight, we didn't have as as much as we did yesterday.”
The Wizards have that lesson and have stored it in the bank along with the several dozen others that they have learned over the span of the season.
Talent in the NBA is pretty even, and while the Wizards may not have as much compared to other teams, that isn't why they are losing a good chunk of these games. Most of the losing has to do with not executing the strategy as well as the other team.
The Wizards have proven that they can go toe-to-toe with some of the best players in the world and come out on top, so they need to be able to execute simple plays at a more consistent rate. If the Wizards can do that, more wins will be in their future.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!