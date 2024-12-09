Wizards Take Step Back in Grizzlies Loss
The Washington Wizards are back in the loss column following a 140-112 defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night inside Capital One Arena.
Just 24 hours after beating the Denver Nuggets and snapping a 16-game losing streak, the Wizards returned to their losing ways thanks to a roster that looked a step too slow all night long.
It took a lot of energy to beat the Nuggets, and that allowed the Grizzlies to take advantage early. They built a double-digit lead quickly against the Wizards and cruised to victory, earning a lead as large as 35 points.
The Wizards were led in scoring by Jonas Valanciunas, who scored 20 points and Marvin Bagley III, who also had 20 off the bench. Bilal Coulibaly got out of his shooting slump with 17 points while Justin Champagnie and Jared Butler added 14 apiece.
For the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. had a game-high 21 points while six of his teammates joined him in double figures.
The Wizards will get a chance to rest and recharge this week before heading back out to the floor on Friday night to play the NBA-best Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff for the game is set for 7 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!