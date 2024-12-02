Wizards Not Concerned With Bilal Coulibaly
Washington Wizards second-year guard Bilal Coulibaly has cooled down after a red-hot start to the season.
After averaging 18.8 points per game in the month of October, Coulibaly's average dropped to just 10.8 points per game in November.
Even though he isn't as prolific on the offensive side of the ball as he was at the beginning of the season, Wizards head coach Brian Keefe is not concerned about Coulibaly's lower average.
“We have different combinations that are playing together now so some of it is lineup combinations he's getting used to,” Keefe said. “[We] played a lineup we hadn't played before and that's a totally different thing for him too. [I’m] not worried about him at all. The defense was impressive.”
Coulibaly, 20, came into the league as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft because of his ability to defend multiple positions at a high level despite only being a prospect. The offensive game was always the part that was going to need improvement, but the Wizards felt he could emerge into being a creator.
Coulibaly flashed that potential early in the season, proving to be a menace on the court when it came to finding his shot. However, the introduction of Malcolm Brogdon into the lineup has taken the ball out of Coulibaly's hands a little bit, which is a big reason behind his lack of scoring.
Once Coulibaly gets into a rhythm of playing alongside Brogdon and still finding his way to contribute, the Wizards could have another bona fide creator on their hands.
Coulibaly and the Wizards will return to the court tomorrow when they take on the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers in the final game of the Emirates NBA Cup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!