Wizards Get Surprise Contribution vs. Mavs
The Washington Wizards are filling up their injury report, which means new players will be given opportunities that they wouldn't have otherwise gotten.
Among those who saw expanded minutes in the team's last game against the Dallas Mavericks was two-way forward Justin Champagnie.
Champagnie, 23, appeared in two games earlier this season as part of garbage time, but against the Mavs, he logged 29 minutes of action, scoring nine points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out three assists.
“I thought he was great,” Wizards coach Brian Keefe said of Champagnie. “This is an example of our symbiotic relationship with our [G League affiliate] Go-Go like he's played great minutes down there. He was prepared. He played a lot of minutes down there so he was ready to play high minutes tonight. He was able to step in that role with some bodies down and I thought he really contributed and gave us a good little push tonight.”
Champagnie saw action as a result of injuries to Kyle Kuzma (rib), rookie Kyshawn George (ankle) and Corey Kispert (ankle). There is no timetable for a return for any of those players, so Champagnie may get a chance at some more reps and minutes over the course of the next few games.
Last season with the Wizards, Champagnie appeared in 15 games close to the end of the season, averaging 5.9 points per game. His Achilles' heel has always been his 3-point shooting, where he is a career 30.5 percent shooter from distance.
If Champagnie can find a way to improve his shooting with this opportunity to play, he may eventually earn a spot on a 15-man roster in the near future.
Champagnie and the Wizards return to the floor tomorrow as the Denver Nuggets come to town. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
