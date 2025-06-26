Wizards Select Will Riley With Jazz's Pick in NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards doubled down on their desire to invite scoring to their rebuilding situation, scooping up Illinois forward Will Riley 21st overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The developing scorer profiled as one of the better star bets to be found outside of the lottery range, a rapidly-developing scorer and playmaker at 19 years old and 6'8".
He did the majority of his work from a reserve role with the Fighting Illini, posting a freshman season defined by growth as a driver, passer and potential shooter. His feel continues stealing headlines, and he is a realistic bet to adapt to NBA offenses and fit in with versatility and scoring range. His defense and frame are far from a finished product, as he weighed in at just 185 lbs, but the Wizards are becoming known for their upside swings.
They entered the evening with No. 18 to burn in the back half of Wednesday night's first round, and made their desire for players capable of getting buckets clear in nabbing Texas prospect Tre Johnson at #6 before executing a quick deal to swap the 18th pick with the 21st, winning a few second-round picks back from the Utah Jazz for their willingness to move a few spots back on the fly.
