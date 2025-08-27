Wizards Should Invite BIG3 Champion to Preseason
The Washington Wizards are gearing up for the 2025-26 NBA season as they look to end their four-year playoff drought. An even longer streak is the one since their last NBA title (1978) of 47 years.
The team has high hopes before its 65th season in franchise history. With the additions of CJ McCollum (traded from the New Orleans Pelicans) and Tre Johnson (2025 NBA Draft), the Wizards should be more competitive this season.
Bub Carrington will try his best to channel his inner-John Wall or Russell Westbrook. Last season, the rookie guard averaged 9.8 points and 4.4 assists while turning over the ball 1.7 times a game for the Wizards.
If Washington is looking to bring in another player with talent and an impressive resume, they don't have to look far. The former Miami Heat point guard and NBA Champion, Mario Chalmers, is just a phone call away.
Two reasons why Chalmers fits the Wizards rebuild.
For starters, the man can still ball and win, too. Chalmers has won a championship at every level of basketball he has touched. A title winner in high school, college, and the NBA, he has recently become a Big3 Champion, as well.
The Wizards need to build a winning culture. Current small forward Khris Middleton was traded for Kyle Kuzma back in February. The former Milwaukee Bucks player brings championship experience with him to D.C.
Eli Cohen with HoopsRumors.com reported in a recent article that Chalmers not only was the captain of this year's team in the finals, but his team also made the BIG3 championship game last season, too.
Secondly, Chalmers was a consistent shooter. The former Kansas Jayhawks star wasn't lighting up the scoreboard with 20-point performances.
Instead, the BIG3 champion shot below 40% just three out of his 10 seasons. One of those Chalmers was .01% away from 40% and another was in his final season in the league when he played for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Sure, at 39 years old, the expectation of Chalmers to be an everyday rotation player for the Wizards is unrealistic. Inviting the veteran guard to Washington's preseason gives him a chance to connect with the younger players on this roster, like Carrington, Johnson, as well as Alex Sarr and Bilal Coulibaly.
Taking on a role like former Wizards forward Rashard Lewis has with the San Antonio Spurs might be great for both Chalmers and Washington. A Director of Player Development position could help the current young Wizards core catch up to veterans like McCollum and Middleton.
Though it remains to be seen if Chalmers will get any calls from NBA teams, the Wizards make sense. Washington kicks off their three-game preseason schedule on October 12 against the Toronto Raptors. They also have preseason games against the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.
The Wizards open up the regular season on the road against Middleton's former team, the Milwaukee Bucks. The small forward won an NBA title with the Bucks in 2021, again, also the last time Washington was in the playoffs.
