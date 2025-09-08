Wizards Should Pursue Trade for Explosive Guard
The Washington Wizards are in a rebuilding phase as we already know, and during such times, taking smart, low-risk gambles on young talent is important. One opportunity that stands out is pursuing guard Bones Hyland, who is currently with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He started his journey in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, then was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Once a college star at VCU, Hyland was known for his explosive scoring and natural leadership. Though his NBA journey hasn’t taken off quite as expected, the Wizards are in a perfect position to capitalize on that.
At VCU, Hyland was a household name in college basketball circles. He consistently lit up scoreboards with his deep shooting range, quick first step, and fearless mentality. His leadership and reliability made him a core piece to the puzzle for the Rams, traits that could translate well in a young, developing locker room like Washington’s. While his time in the NBA hasn’t mirrored his collegiate dominance, it’s important to remember that he’s only 24-years-old, so it’s safe to say he is still far from his prime.
Hyland’s underwhelming start in the league isn’t a reflection of his talent, but rather a byproduct of inconsistent roles and crowded backcourts. With the Timberwolves now focusing on developing Rob Dillingham, Hyland may be viewed as expendable. This gives the Wizards a rare chance to acquire a player with real upside at a bargain price. Washington could potentially land Hyland for a second-round pick or a non-core player, preserving their future assets while adding a potential rotation piece.
From a basketball standpoint, Hyland fits Washington’s timeline and style. The Wizards need shot creators and offensive spark plugs, especially ones that can play both on and off the ball. He has a game similar to Bub Carrington, so the rotation there would be seamless. Hyland’s quickness, shooting, and ability to generate offense in bunches would immediately give the Wizards’ second unit some needed firepower. With more minutes and confidence, he could even blossom into a starter.
Most importantly, the Wizards are in a phase where development trumps wins. They can offer Hyland something he hasn’t had yet in the NBA: stability and an opportunity to prove his worth. With the right coaching and environment, there’s still time for him to rewrite the narrative of his career. In short, trading for Hyland is a low-cost, high-upside move. The Wizards should pick up the phone and call the Timberwolves, because this is exactly the kind of risk a rebuilding franchise should be taking.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!