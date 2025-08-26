Potential Wizards Pick Compares Himself to Hall of Famer
The 2025 NBA rookie class may not have played a game yet, but that doesn't mean it's too early to talk about next year's draft. In fact, it is never too early to discuss the potential first overall picks for the 2026 NBA Draft. With players like Cameron Boozer, son of NBA player Carlos Boozer, headlining this draft, it should prove to be an eventful season of scouting. With the Washington Wizards looking to get a top-three pick, a potential prospect said something that should pique the interest of the front office.
AJ Dybantsa, forward for the Brigham Young University men's basketball team, recently made an appearance on a local radio station. Dybantsa, raised in Brockton, Massachusetts, went on Boston radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub on the morning show.
The show's hosts asked the young and hopeful number one overall pick an assortment of questions, from his thoughts on his favorite team, the Boston Celtics, to what it has been like training at BYU. One question, though, by Dan Roche brought up an interesting comparison. Roche asked Dybantsa if he models his game after larger guards and forwards like Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant. Dybantsa instead says his game is similar to Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady.
The signs are there for that comparison, as Dybantsa is an elite three-level scorer who has excellent speed for his height. Depending on how certain players develop for the Wizards, the coaching staff could really use a player like Dybantsa on the squad. This all depends on whether Tre Johnson turns out to be a first option or second option caliber player. Having a one-two-three punch of Johnson, Dybantsa, and Alex Sarr should get Wizards fans salivating.
Dybantsa also revealed that he has put on some weight since being at BYU. He apparently grew an inch, now coming in at six feet nine inches tall, and a seven-foot-two-inch wingspan. He also gained a few pounds of muscle, now weighing 215 pounds. Dybantsa said he does not plan on putting on more weight, as he wants to keep his speed.
The only unknown now for Dybantsa is what he can do at the next level. He has played against older competition his entire life, and has excelled, but the college level is very different than AAU basketball. These metrics and comparison in play style, though, should put the New England native at the top of the Wizards prospect list. Now it comes down to how he plays his freshman season, and if Washington can get some much-needed luck in the lottery.
