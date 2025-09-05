Wizards' Second-Year Forward Lands Huge Prediction
There's plenty of excitement centered around the Washington Wizards and the young talent the team has assembled in recent years.
The Wizards find themselves in the midst of rebuilding, having collected several promising young players that the franchise hopes will form the foundation for the future.
While several on the roster have shown promise, especially with the selection of Texas guard Tre Jones with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, few have shone quite like pick Alex Sarr.
Bleacher Report's writer Grant Hughes predicted that Sarr would be the Wizards' best player three years from now.
"If you can look past the unthinkably poor 45.4 percent hit rate on twos last year, Alex Sarr has a lot to recommend him. After averaging 1.5 blocks per game, the fourth-place finisher in Rookie of the Year voting will impact games defensively. That will be a must for Sarr, whose offensive game doesn't fit most conventional big-man modes," Hughes wrote.
"Glass-half full: Maybe he can be effective in unconventional ways.Sarr can fly in the open floor, seems to have better passing instincts than most centers (2.7 assists in 27.1 minutes as a rookie) and might evolve into a dangerous attacker of the paint off the dribble. The three-ball didn't go in enough last year, but Sarr seems comfortable shooting it. That's half the battle.If he develops his strengths, he'll still have plenty of offensive advantages against opposing bigs — possibly enough to offset what look like some pretty severe interior finishing issues."
The French Big man is currently overseas with Team France competing in the EuroBasket tournament. Unfortunately, his time was cut short after suffering a calf injury. He managed to carry over his stellar player overseas in limited minutes for France averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks.
Despite some rocky moments, Sarr still shone during his rookie season, averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 39.4% from the field. Solid numbers for a first-year big man give Wizards fans a glimpse of the player he can be down the line.
Still, the 21-year-old has a ways to go before he can truly establish himself as the face of the franchise. However, the core that includes other top young talents, such as Bub Carrington, Cam Whitmore, Jones, alongside Sarr, are providing the team with multiple potential cornerstones to shape their rebuild.
