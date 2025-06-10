Wizards Tap Into 2000s Nostalgia With Jersey Leak
The newest batch of Nike's annual City Edition jerseys have been leaked, giving everyone a sneak peek at what looks will be integrated in the 2025-26 NBA season.
The Washington Wizards, who have spent the last few seasons trying to do justice to DC's origins, look like they've reverted back to what they know will please the fans. With general complaints circulating about their unoriginal look wearing thin, it appears they're willing to throw those fans a bone.
When they integrated the pink cherry blossom jerseys into the rotation of the 2022-23 season's iteration of the City Edition series, the team turned heads by also adding a throwback to the early-2000s Wizards with some simple blue threads that captured the Gilbert Arenas years against their old white backdrop.
Those jerseys were about as beloved by the general NBA fan base and the Washington community as any we've seen in the 2020s, making it all the more disappointing when they failed to capitalize on the look in future City Edition reveals.
The gold look is a reference to the Wizards later in the 2000s, combining another Arenas campaign with the "Wizards" script that's become standard in the decade and a half since he represented the team. While several other teams like the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers tap into popular looks they recently donned, the Wizards look to combine eras with this new idea.
