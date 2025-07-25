Wizards Rookie Listed Among Summer's Best Draft Picks
Tre Johnson has already made quite the impression for himself in his short stint with the Washington Wizards franchise.
He's yet to suit up for an official NBA game with the team, with his appearances following his getting drafted a month ago limited to NBA Summer League and quotes, but he's breaking new ground for what Wizards fans should expect out of their next potential star.
It's been a long time since the Wizards drafted someone with someone with Johnson's offensive skillset. He was tabbed all draft season as the best pure scorer on the board, and he looked the part in limited Summer League appearances. Now that the Las Vegas games are over, he's coasting on the brief impression he made and watching his hype build heading into his rookie season.
ESPN has already rounded up rookie-related opinions from people with sway in the league, who've come to the conclusion that Johnson must be in the same class as his star draft classmates.
Jeremy Woo interviewed 20 anonymous executives and scouts, and while the vast majority of the officials voted on one of the top two draft selections in Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper in guessing their prospective Rookie of the Year winners, one voter stuck their neck out for the No. 6 pick.
"I assume someone like Bailey or Johnson may outscore Cooper as a rookie," one Eastern Conference executive said, "but Cooper will make more meaningful contributions that push Dallas into play-in range."
That's an accurate assessment of Johnson, who averaged a shade under 20 points per game in the Summer League — just like he had in college. The opportunity he'll be granted as an automatic bucket on a Washington team otherwise-lacking in players of his archetype gives him a fair shot at top rookie honors, something many analysts predicted immediately upon the draft pick's announcement.
For the immediate impact he's projected to have and the amount of room he has to grow, Johnson also received a shoutout when the anonymous voters named which prospects will go down as the best pick of the draft.
The Wizards' kept their draft strategy close to the chest, with rumors that they'd take Ace Bailey at the sixth slot if he were still available. He was scooped up by the Utah Jazz at the last second, leaving Washington with someone who's already considered a potential gem, a moment that may have taken the rebuild to the next level should Johnson be as good as everyone predicts.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!