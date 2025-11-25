Wizards' Tre Johnson Injury Opens Door for AJ Johnson

With the recent news of Washington Wizards rookie Tre Johnson being sidelined for the next 2–3 weeks, many questions have arisen about who will take his place. Johnson has carved out a big role in the Wizards’ rotation, so losing him means an open space to fill. Some may think the rotation won’t change much and Johnson’s minutes will be spread across the typical rotation.

However, this injury could mean an open chance for second-year guard AJ Johnson to prove his readiness.

Johnson’s rookie season was far from perfect, but he did flash some of the things that made him such a coveted prospect. Johnson was an impact player from the moment he stepped foot in Washington, averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 29 games with the Wizards.

Johnson’s instant impact came as a surprise considering he was touted to be a developmental player who would require a few years of growth before he found his footing. Johnson’s rookie-year success carried over into the summer, showcasing his tools in the 2K26 Summer League.

For a late addition to this Wizards team, AJ Johnson has had no issues seamlessly fitting in and starting to contribute



All of Johnson’s early career success sparked hope that he was far ahead of his expected curve, making him primed for a breakout in the 2025–26 season.

However, Johnson’s season has gotten off to the worst imaginable start, with Johnson yet to see the floor in non-garbage-time minutes. To make matters worse, Johnson has also not been relegated to the Wizards’ G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, giving him little to no opportunity to prove himself on the court. Head coach Brian Keefe seemingly has little trust in Johnson at the moment, leaving him in an odd spot.

Despite Johnson’s rocky start, an injury to fellow Johnson — Tre Johnson — could be the perfect chance for him to assert himself into the rotation. As it stands, Johnson has appeared in just eight games, averaging 0.9 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 4.8 minutes a game. Johnson’s numbers are obviously less than impressive, but they are more of a reflection on his opportunity rather than an indictment on his play.

Johnson clearly has an uphill battle ahead of him if he wishes to assert himself into the rotation. Coach Keefe has shown more of a willingness to lean on rookies Will Riley and Jamir Watkins in situations like this one, creating the question of whether Johnson will even play. The 20-year-old still has plenty of time to prove himself in a Wizards uniform, and these next few weeks may be the perfect storm for him to break out.

