Another Wizards Prospect Contributes Record-Setting Defense
First, there was Alex Sarr. The Washington Wizards center shook the rust off after an unimpressive start to NBA Summer League with an eight-block performance, which set a league record in what would be his last game of the summer before he was shut down alongside his fellow rising sophomores.
The eye test backed up what was one of the most dominant defensive performances that the Summer League had ever seen, rotating to shooters to block jump shots and smacking a half-dozen layup attempts off of his glass.
As it turns out, it may not have even been the best single-game defensive showing from his own team. With all five of the summer's usual starters taking a seat for the team's third game in Las Vegas, Jamir Watkins showed out with eight blocks, tied for a league-high, to go along with three steals.
Players don't often accumulate double-digit statistical stops in a single game, especially one shortened by eight minutes from an regulation NBA game, but Watkins is no normal prospect. He fell to the second round of the most recent draft due to questions about his shooting and offense, but he can shut down any guard or wing standing opposite from him.
Just ask VJ Edgecombe, the draft's third overall pick, as he had the misfortune of drawing Watkins as his matchup. He was held scoreless in the first half on seven shot attempts despite his pedigree as one of the most athletic scorers coming out of college.
Watkins racked up several steal-and-score buckets with his quick hands and ability to turn on the jets en route to the rim, notching plenty of his points by single-handedly flipping defense into offense.
He's still a jump shot away from earning big minutes in the NBA, but he's looking more and more like a worthy bet to steal rotational minutes in what's likely to be a crowded Wizards' locker room with his dogged effort and relentless activity.
On how complete he'll be if he can turn from a defensive specialist into a 3&D wing, he said, “That was the only question people had of me coming into the league. I think I’m taking care of business on the defensive side, so once I start to knock down those shots, it’s gonna start to look real good.”
With the Wizards already rostering such impressive defensive talent, he'll fit right in.
