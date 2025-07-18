Wizards Guard Maps Out His Planned Offensive Leap
Spots on next year's Washington Wizards' roster are at a premium. They're not your average bottom-dwellers, the sort of roster filled out by loose change and spare parts that regularly fills out the teams at the bottom of the standings.
The Wizards' upcoming lineup can easily separate every player into one of two camps, with the young prospects easily outnumbering the older veterans. Except those more experienced Wizards like CJ McCollum, Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton aren't just suiting up to collect a paycheck; they still have gas left in the tank, and they'll force the young guys to earn their minutes the hard way.
Some of the least-proven members of the young corps have made their cases for why they should get minutes when the 2025-26 campaign commences, with the usual starters having already bowed out of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. That's left the fringe-rotational pieces and G Leaguers to show what they have to offer, with some looking more NBA-ready than others.
AJ Johnson's had more burn than any of his remaining summer teammates, having stepped in with the post-trade deadline version of last season's team and providing flashes of the athleticism and scoring he plans to bring to the team.
His transition-heavy play-style has shined in moments in Las Vegas, with his collecting 25 points in a game after the usual starters hit the bench. He was a blur in the open court, but stopped the ball frequently against set defenses. Johnson has a quick first step and a sharp handle, yet he's struggled to create scoring advantages.
That inability to comfortably fire rhythm 3-pointers or consistently drive against pressure hold him back is something he plans on continuing to address between seasons, with minutes not being nearly as guaranteed entering his first opening day with the Wizards.
Johnson's priorities of diversifying his shooting profile and finishing strong down low with added weight suggest that he's still working on developing into a score-first player, an interesting focus given his stated intentions of acting as the Summer League team's point guard. The July offense hasn't flowed with him on the court, with his doing all of his damage in isolation or as a fast break finisher.
He's been allowed to fully experiment with Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson getting shut down for the remainder of the summer schedule, the usual starters who'll be expected to play heavy minutes in the opening night rotation.
Those guys, along with aforementioned veterans McCollum, Smart, Middleton and Corey Kispert, will make things even more interesting should they remain on the team through the summer, giving Johnson plenty of competition in the Washington guard room. He seems to have a specific plan for how to improve by then, but time will tell if that's what the team needs out of the rising sophomore.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!