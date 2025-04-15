How Bub Carrington Has Proven to Be Reliable for Wizards
With any job anywhere in the world, some expectations need to be met for both the company and the employee to have success. With those expectations comes the exchange of trust. When you meet expectations, employers consider you to be a worker whom they can rely on. The Washington Wizards have experienced that with one of their rookies.
When you are new to a company, expectations may not be very high for you. The company tends to bring you in slowly so they can show you the ropes and you can get comfortable with everything. That is how long-lasting relationships are formed. That is how the new employee can benefit the most and do their job to the best of their ability.
The Wizards had a lot of new hires this season alone. Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, and Bub Carrington came in at the same time. They all have exceeded expectations. Even AJ Johnson has exceeded expectations after being brought in later throughout the season. However, out of all the rookies, Carrington is the one who stood out the most.
While Sarr may be on his way to winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award, Sarr missed a lot of games throughout his rookie campaign. He may have the most upside of all the rookies in the league, however, he isn’t the most reliable player. That award goes to Carrington.
Carrington made a bit of NBA history himself as he joined former Wizard Dwight Howard in being the youngest player to play all 82 games in their rookie season. Andrew Bynum has done it as well despite not being a rookie. Other notable players to play all 82 games this season include Chris Paul (San Antonio Spurs), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), Mikal Bridges (New York Knicks), and Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers). Indeed, Carrington has proven to be a reliable player for the Wizards this season.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!