Why Wizards Won the Jordan Poole Trade
There is a song by The Jackson Five called “Never Can Say Goodbye.” The song highlights how hard it is to say goodbye to a relationship or someone you may have loved and appreciated. The Washington Wizards may be singing that tune after trading Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans. However, they will be happy in the end, as they may not realize it now, but they won the trade with the Pelicans.
Trading Poole screams to the world that they never fully believed in him. He had his best season in his NBA career last season with the Wizards. However, he still didn’t make the cut. The ascension of Bub Carrington may have something to do with the trade as well. Trading Poole may hurt now, but it will pay off in the end as the Wizards now have the opportunity to fully invest and develop Carrington.
The Wizards can put the ball in his hands full-time now and allow him to fully reach his potential. Carrington is the future of Wizards basketball. Another reason the Wizards won this trade is that they acquired more veteran players. We see how much of an effect Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart had on the team. Pairing CJ McCollum with Kelly Olynyk will only help the development of this young roster.
Additionally, the Wizards have created a lot of salary cap space for the summer of 2026. That will offer flexibility to Will Dawkins and the Wizards. They have the option to allow the contracts of their veteran players to simply expire, and look to sign a superstar, or they have the option to trade them away for even more draft picks or younger players that will fit in and fill a need. This offseason is important, but the offseason next summer seems to be even more important.
