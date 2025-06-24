Wizards Trade Star Guard Jordan Poole
With the NBA Draft approaching, The Washington Wizards have decided to get the party started early. Shockingly, the Wizards have traded Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, along with the 40th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick.
This trade may feel a bit surprising and frustrating. Poole had his best season in the NBA with the Wizards this past season. He was the team’s leading scorer and a player the team looked to in big moments. Meanwhile, Bey hasn’t played a single game for the Wizards as he was still recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in March 2024.
The Wizards are receiving a player who is on the wrong side of 30 years old in McCollum. Despite his age, he has averaged a solid and consistent 20+ points per game over his last 12 seasons in the league. Olynyk has been one of the better stretch bigs in the NBA. It will remain to be seen if the Wizards will flip their new acquisitions for another asset. However, losing the 40th overall pick hurts the team as well.
