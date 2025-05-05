What Did JT Thor Prove for Wizards?
Many companies in the world tend to take flyers on potential full-time employees. This comes up when a company is in need of help, is trying to grow the company, or is during peak season. As the regular season was approaching its conclusion, the Washington Wizards decided to take a flyer on a player they were familiar with.
The Wizards have a lot of rivals in the NBA. This past season, they added a new rival in the Detroit Pistons. The rivalry became into existence due to things getting chippy between the two teams. However, one rivalry that is at the top of the list for the Wizards is the rivalry between the Charlotte Hornets.
As a divisional team, the Wizards are familiar with the Hornets. As they are in the same division, the Wizards are set to play them four times each season. This season, the Wizards played the Hornets four times, and they got the best of them, beating them in all four games. That being the case, it didn’t feel quite like a rivalry, as the Wizards dominated them all season.
One player who spent time with the Hornets is JT Thor. As the Wizards are familiar with the Hornets, they decided to take a flyer on him and bring him in on a two-way contract. The experiment with Thor lasted 11 games this season.
In those 11 games, Thor averaged a career-high four points along with four rebounds in just under 19 minutes per game. Thor is the player the Wizards could use. He is an athletic big man, something the Wizards could desperately use.
Despite that being the case, Thor didn’t prove much for the Wizards. He seemed a bit timid throughout his time with the team. He lacked aggression, and that may have hurt his case with the team. The Wizards should look the other way and move forward from JT Thor.
