What is Anthony Gill’s Future with Wizards?
There have been many moments in Corporate America where tough decisions had to be made. Many companies tend to over-hire and have too many employees but not enough work. That is the feeling for the Washington Wizards with one particular player.
The Wizards have been accumulating many assets over the years. At times, it may feel overwhelming, and that they have too many assets. It certainly is a good problem to have. However, at the end of the day, it still is a problem.
Within those companies in Corporate America, when they have too many employees but not enough work, they begin to send some of the employees home early. Management never likes to see employees being paid for nothing. They expect work to be done while you’re on the clock. They expect all of their assets to contribute in some form or fashion.
In more extreme cases, those companies sometimes terminate the employees who don’t have work to do. They are laid off as they didn’t do anything wrong. The only wrong is that they aren’t needed anymore. It is an unfortunate situation, but these situations happen quite often.
The same situation may be presented within the Washington Wizards in the case of Anthony Gill. When you think of Gill, you may wonder if he has reached his ceiling yet. Is he going to get better? He is considered a veteran at this point in his career. His future in the NBA will soon conclude.
At this time, he hasn’t produced much for the Wizards. This season, Gill averaged two points per game along with one rebound. He is taking up a roster spot that could go to someone more impactful. His future with the Wizards appears to be unstable, and the team may want to look into a possible move for the veteran.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!