What Wizards Should Do with Saddiq Bey
There are many times and moments when an individual may purchase something for the future. They may not have any intention of using the item anytime soon. However, they still have it because they consider it valuable and would like to use it in the future. That has been the case for the Washington Wizards as they continue to rack up valuable assets.
Will Dawkins and the Washington Wizards have been racking up draft capital for upcoming drafts. They are building for the future. With the way the talent is developing, the future may be here sooner than we expected. Khris Middleton even agreed to that. The future may be now.
However, draft picks aren’t the only valuable assets the Wizards have been acquiring. These young players that are blossoming right before our very eyes aren’t the only assets, either. One other asset the Wizards have is Saddiq Bey. Bey is a 26-year-old forward who has played well throughout his time in the NBA. He’s spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and the Detroit Pistons. He was an extremely valuable asset for them.
Now with the Wizards, he is yet to play a single game for the team as he is recovering from a torn ACL. With an injury like that, should the Wizards keep him around? ACL injuries have come a long way over the years when it comes to recovery. Players who suffered those injuries back in the day were never the same. Nowadays, that isn’t the case anymore.
The Wizards should stick with Bey and keep him around. He should be fully recovered from the injury and ready to play next season. Bey averaged double-digit scoring in each of his five seasons in the NBA. The Wizards may have a secret weapon on their hands in Bey. They definitely should be looking forward to having him long-term.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!