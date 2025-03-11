Where Wizards Must Improve Next Season
On a team in a rebuild, there is always room for improvement. This is true of the Washington Wizards, who are steadily growing into a team to reckon with in the East.
As one makes improvements, there are always growing pains that one must deal with as well. When one shows improvement, they are given a larger role and opportunity to show how much they have improved. That has been the case for two Wizards in particular, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.
Both being rookies, it is common for rookies to hit a bump in the road called the rookie wall. This tends to happen towards the end of their rookie season. As they both have played exceptionally well thus far this season, it isn't a major concern for them to hit this rookie wall. However, as they go towards next season, there is one area in particular where they both need to improve.
Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington need to improve on their efficiency. This stat is referred to as the PER (Player Efficiency Rating). This is a very critical stat as it shows how much you are contributing to the team's success. Missed shots and turnovers play a large role in determining this stat. Are you taking high-percentage shots? Are you making careless mistakes that will lose the team's possession and the opportunity to score?
Both Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George are currently ranked in the bottom 25 of PER this season according to ESPN's Hollinger NBA Player Statistics. As they both improve on this stat, that will help the Wizards out in the little things that contribute to winning. This can be likened to paying attention to detail.
As they both are rookies, this area of focus isn't a surprise. They have been asked to carry a large load at such a young age in the NBA in just their rookie season. This is a goal they both should improve easily going into next season.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!