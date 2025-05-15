Why the Wizards Have Bad Luck
It can be very frustrating when things never go your way. You could have everything working in your favor, but you still ultimately don’t get the results you were hoping for. That is the feeling of having bad luck. It is beginning to feel as if the Washington Wizards have bad luck.
The Wizards' luck has been bad for a number of years now, and they have a losing streak a mile long. Despite being able to make the playoffs on and off throughout the years, they still haven’t been able to accomplish the ultimate goal, winning a championship. Over the last 45 years, the Wizards have even failed at making the Eastern Conference Finals.
They have gotten accustomed to first and second round exits from the NBA playoffs, and haven’t had 50 wins in a single season for the last 45 years. The Wizards have become a team that is comfortable with losing. When you’re losing and have talented players, you sometimes may overpay for their services. The Wizards gave former Wizard Bradley Beal one of the worst contracts in NBA history.
Franchise player John Wall failed to stay healthy, which ruined the team’s plans. Gilbert Arenas, who was their previous franchise player, had his career ruined by a gun incident. The Wizards even missed the mark with number one overall draft pick Kwame Brown.
The misfortune of the Wizards feels like bad luck. To add salt to the womb, the Wizards were expecting to receive a top-three pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. After receiving the sixth overall pick, it truly feels like the Wizards have bad luck.
