Zion Williamson Could Be Wizards NBA Draft Backup Plan
The time and moment many in the NBA and around the world have been waiting for is finally here. Now that the regular season is over, there are quite a few teams in the league awaiting the NBA Draft. The draft has been a game changer for many. Unfortunately, the draft can also affect teams in negative ways. The Washington Wizards may want to keep that in mind as the draft approaches.
Last season, the Wizards were hoping for the number one overall pick. It was no secret that they needed a big man. While they ultimately missed out on the number one overall pick, they may have gotten lucky as they still got the player they wanted and needed in Alex Sarr.
This year may be different for the Wizards. While they had one of the worst records in the NBA, there is still a possibility that they could miss out on getting a player they wanted or even a draft pick they are hoping for. With that being said, the Wizards may want to have a backup plan in mind.
NBA stars are traded every year in the league. This has become something we can expect and look forward to. The only question is which NBA star will be on the move? The New Orleans Pelicans have been active this season. They have moved off from Brandon Ingram. That move came as a surprise to many. The Pelicans may actively look to move Zion Williamson next.
In a world where the Wizards land a pick outside of the top three in the 2025 NBA Draft, trading for Williamson could be a move to monitor for the team. He would instantly bring something the team could use, a dynamic wing player next to Jordan Poole.
Williamson would be the star of this team and could potentially elevate the rest of the team. This deal works well as the Pelicans may be looking towards retooling, as they have recently made some changes within their front office. This could be a move that could help both teams in the end. The Wizards would do well to have a backup plan in place for the upcoming NBA Draft.
