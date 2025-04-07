Wizards Showing Improvement as Season Ends
The Washington Wizards have struggled all season, but in the end, they still should walk with pride. The team is young and has improved throughout the course of the season
The Wizards may be happy the NBA regular season is about to end for them. They have given the season their all, and they ought to feel proud about that. Blood, sweat, and tears have come from the team as a whole.
Life in general is hard for everyone, however, life in the NBA is really difficult. You are away from your family on the road most of the time. Injuries tend to plague teams, especially late in the season, and life in general, perhaps the death of a loved one could happen. This season has been draining for the Wizards.
They have struggled all season and found themselves holding the worst record in the entire league for the majority of the season. However, they still have battled hard and played their hearts out. Jordan Poole is a prime example of pride for the Wizards as he has had a career-best season.
Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George are other examples of pride even at a young age. Watching the career-path of Justin Champagnie is the prime example of pride and an example we all can take some inspiration and appreciate from.
All of the players mentioned are reasons why the Wizards have shown improvement throughout the season. Their improvement has been particularly on the defensive end. The Wizards have ranked in the top three of teams with the best net rating in the clutch defensively ever since the NBA All-Star break.
The only other teams ranked higher than the Wizards are the Chicago Bulls (2) and the Houston Rockets (1). Despite an up and down season for the Wizards, they still have shown a lot of improvement. With the NBA Draft approaching, this feels like it’s only the beginning for this team.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!