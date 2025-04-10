Wizards Rookie Expresses Optimism for Team’s Future
When you’re in charge of a group project, your main goal and objectives are to get everyone to buy into your plan. You want everyone to believe in you and the direction you have or even envision for the team to be successful. As the Washington Wizards have struggled this season, one rookie in particular has expressed optimism about the team's future.
Bub Carrington is a player who is highly valued by the Wizards. He has shown a deep commitment to the team already in just his rookie season.
He understands good things take time. He understands that to be great, you have to put in the hard work and dedication, and that there is a true need for patience.
Carrington was very optimistic when it came to a question he was asked regarding the future of Wizards basketball.
When asked about the rebuild the Wizards are currently going through, he replied, “It makes me feel good.” Indeed, that is already a positive sign that he is in a good mood with the current state of the team.
Carrington went on further to say that, “It makes me feel like when I’m 38 and then doing podcast and stuff in the NBA, I have great stories to tell. I started out losing, I got eight championships. It makes me feel good just to know we've got a journey ahead of us.”
It appears the rookie guard has fully bought into the plan that general manager Will Dawkins and Wizards ownership have in place for the team.
Carrington went on to state, “We know where we’re at, but we also know what we’re capable of.” After those remarks, it is nearly impossible not to feel good about the future of Wizards basketball.
