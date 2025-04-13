How Wizards' Alex Sarr Has Solidified Rookie Award
Every year, many employees make goals for themselves to help them continue to grow. Some employees may want to remain consistent and contribute a fair share to the company. In the case of the Washington Wizards, they have a rookie on their team who has set the bar high for himself and the team.
The league will soon reveal the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. There have been many players around the league who should qualify for this award. However, the Wizards may have a couple on their team that is history in the making already.
Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George, and AJ Johnson have played well during their rookie season. Johnson came alive late in the season after being traded from the Milwaukee Bucks. Doc Rivers didn’t give him an opportunity there with the team. It has been a different story with Brian Keefe.
George was solid throughout the entire season. However, he didn’t truly explode until the Wizards traded Kyle Kuzma. His role expanded for the team, and he became a starter.
Carrington has been an explosive player for the team most of the season. He has shown the ability to truly be a special player when he has the ball in his hands. However, inconsistencies have come his way this season.
Despite so many rookies on the team, Alex Sarr is the rookie on the Wizards that may have solidified his chances of winning Rookie of the Year. He led the team in blocks per game as a rookie.
Sarr has also joined the ranks of Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren as he has recorded over 100+ three-pointers made, blocks, and assists. He also joined the ranks of LeBron James and Tracy McGrady as he has recorded over 800+ points, 150+ assists, and 80+ blocks before turning 20. By being in such great company, Sarr may have locked up the Rookie of the Year Award.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!