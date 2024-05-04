Why The Wizards May Be Welcoming Back A Familiar Face
The state of the Washington Wizards may be in a bad position as it stands today. They finished with one of the worst records in the league. They had numerous ugly losing streaks this season. Additionally, they were the first team in the East as well as the entire league to be eliminated from playoff contention this season.
This season has been a drag for them. The Wizards were even set to move to Northern Virginia. However, that move has been rejected by the higher-ups in the area. Things have gone from bad to worst for this team and they may be in need of a little luck to save their team in the NBA Lottery with hopes of getting the number one overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Another bit of luck may be needed in the offseason during free agency too. There should be some cap flexibility this summer so the Wizards should look to spend. There will be a lot of prominent players in the open market this summer in the NBA. One particular player is Russell Westbrook.
Things didn't work out and go the way they planned it in LA for the Clippers this season. While they acquired James Harden, they did in fact go on a winning streak. However, Kawhi Leonard failed to hold up throughout the playoffs as they experienced an early exit in the postseason. Additionally, Paul George is a free agent too and may be expected to test the open market.
The Clippers may be a team that will be broken up as Russell Westbrook was forced to take a role that he didn't necessarily appreciate as he was asked to come out the bench. Certainly, Westbrook will be interested in joining a team where he has the opportunity to start. The reunion in Washington may be a move that will benefit both parties.
Acquiring Russell Westbrook will help this team a lot. They will be able to sell more tickets bringing more fans in attendance to their games. He will be able to help in the further development of Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole. It helps Westbrook as he will be able to get back to being the man again on the court and not taking a back seat to the rest of the team. As his career comes to an end due to his age, Westbrook could have an opportunity to retire and quit while on top of his game in a place he is loved and appreciated already due to his previous tenure with the team.