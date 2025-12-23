Wizards Get Key Contributor Back from Injury

The Washington Wizards have received some rare good news in a season filled with a slump of bad. Ahead of their Dec. 23 matchup with the Charlotte Hornets, the Wizards announced that forward Corey Kispert would be making his long-awaited return from injury.

Corey Kispert (thumb fracture) is off the Wizards’ injury report and expected to make his return tomorrow against Charlotte after an extended absence.



OUT:

Cam Whitmore (shoulder)



QUESTIONABLE:

Marvin Bagley (calf)

Bilal Coulibaly (ankle) pic.twitter.com/CZQEOKqSlZ — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) December 22, 2025

Kispert has missed the previous 10 games for Washington, nursing a right thumb fracture that he suffered in a Nov. 25 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The injury couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time for Kispert, considering the stretch of games he had leading up to it.

Kispert recorded a season-high 20 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists in a matchup with the Chicago Bulls, followed by a 19-point outburst before an injury removed him from the Nov. 25 matchup.

Nov 25, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Beyond just the hot stretch he was on, Kispert provided a steady presence for the Wizards. The 26-year-old was posting averages of 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists — shooting 50.5% from the field and 40.3% from three. His numbers may not be eye-popping, but his consistent presence on the perimeter does a great job of opening opportunities for more ball-dominant players.

Kispert presents himself as a constant shooting threat no matter where he catches the ball and has done his part in taking pressure off Washington’s stars. Kispert’s return may not reflect much in regard to Washington’s overall record, but he will undoubtedly make a positive impact for the Wizards.

As for the matchup with the Hornets, Washington will still likely enter undermanned, as Cam Whitmore is ruled out, while Bilal Coulibaly and Marvin Bagley III remain questionable. However, Kispert’s return will be joined by center Alex Sarr and forward Khris Middleton, who are also set to return to the floor. Both Sarr and Middleton are being handled with precaution as they continue to rehabilitate their injuries.

Dec 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Washington Wizards Center Alex Sarr (20) reaches for the loose ball in the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images | Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

The Wizards have been on their hottest stretch of the season — which isn’t saying much — but winning two of their last four games is a major improvement from the 14-game losing streak they found themselves on not too long ago. Washington will look to continue improving with renewed health.

Washington finds itself facing a difficult stretch of games to close out December, making every win all the more valuable. It may not help much in the standings, but returning to good health is a positive for both the present and future of Wizards basketball.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!