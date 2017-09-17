TK PM: Two-Minute Preview, Early Games

I don’t know why it’s a “two-minute preview” since there’s not a clock on this. But, I guess, try to read it in two minutes . . .

my whole, big Week 2 preview is here (and it's very long).

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens: A rookie QB against the Ravens D on the road? That’s no fun for DeShone Kizer, who will probably lose this game of chess to Eric Weddle, C.J. Mosely and Co. (and good luck running on this Ravens D-Line).

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers: Game 2 of the new-look Panthers offense after a slow start/strong finish in San Francisco. Carolina should be plenty familiar with the Bills’ defensive looks, run by Sean McDermott (the Panthers’ long-time defensive coordinator).

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts: Jacoby Brissett becomes the fourth quarterback to start as a rookie, then start for a different team the next year. So, history being made (kinda). The absences of Andrew Luck and David Johnson gives this one the feel or a preseason game.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Oh man, could you imagine a world where the Jaguars are 2-0 and the Titans are 0-2! And you wear shoes on their feet and hamburgers eat people! We’ll get a much better read on the Jaguars defensive line, who are good but probably not as dominant as they looked against the Texans’ sieve front five.

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs: Doug Pederson returns to K.C., can the student become the master? The Eagles catch a break with Chiefs defensive MVP now out for the season (who will cover Zach Ertz?), though K.C. did have 10 days to prepare for life without Berry.

New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints: This Patriots run D is in big trouble with Dont’a Hightower out; with Rob Ninkovich retired and Jabaal Sheard out, New England is without their three edge setters from a year ago and no good replacements. New Orleans has a chance to run all over them. (Brady and the offense should be fine, by the way.)

Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers: Ugh! This was the game I had circled for the first month of the season, and now it’s ruined—ruined!—with Sam Bradford out. I’ll still be interested to see if the Steelers offense can turn it around after a crappy performance in Cleveland last week. (They’ve been eight points per game better at home than on the road since 2015).

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Bucs finally get going, with a tougher test than you might thing. This Bears defense is really good—they held the Falcons in check last week aside from one blown coverage.

Week 2 Actives/Inactives, including Sam Bradford out (ruining that awesome Steelers-Vikings matchup)

Before we get started, let's cover some of the basics you'll need to know. First, read the Wikipedia entry on American football. Done? Good. Now, the schedule and latest betting lines (if you're into that kind of thing), via OddsShark. Get our staff picks against the spread (58% in Week 1! Me and Jacob Feldman a combined 23-9 heading into today!) and straight-up. All times Eastern: