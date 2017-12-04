Legendary Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald doesn’t think Rob Gronkowski’s late hit on Tre’Davious White was right, but he also doesn’t think Gronk should have been suspended.

Gronkowski was suspended one game for hitting White while the Bills cornerback was on the ground out of bounds. He’ll miss New England’s game next Monday against the Dolphins in Miami.

Fitzgerald believes Gronkowski should have been punished, but not at the expense of his teammates.

“I don’t particularly like the suspension. I don’t like when the actions of one player affects his team,” Fitzgerald said on Westwood One Radio, as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Taking him off the field for a complete game is going to really hurt the Patriots. I thought he definitely should have been fined heavily. Those kind of plays really don’t have a place in our game. I think the NFL has done a great job of emphasizing that over the last few years. I don’t agree with the one game suspension, though.”

Gronkowski’s arm knocked White’s head to the turf and he was concussed. He will have to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol before returning to the field.