Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers - Right Quad (Questionable)

Goodwin is questionable to return after suffering a quad injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's contest. He collided with Vikings defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson.

#49ers say Marquise Goodwin has a quad injury and is questionable to return. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2018

Marquise Goodwin is injured. He’s receiving medical attention on the field. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 9, 2018

Goodwin received medical attention on the field, then walked off with a noticeable limp. He appeared to be favoring his upper thigh.

Goodwin had to register any receptions when he left the contest. He started opposite veteran Pierre Garcon on Sunday. Trent Taylor and Dante Pettis are listed as San Francisco's backup options at wideout.