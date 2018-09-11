The Patriots are adding some depth to their receiving corps by signing former Brown Corey Coleman, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports.

Coleman was drafted by the Browns with the No. 15 pick in 2016 and spent the first two seasons of his career with them. In 19 career games with Cleveland, he had 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

In August, the Browns traded Coleman to the Bills for a 2020 seventh-round pick. Buffalo then cut Coleman on Sept. 1.

New England will still be without wide receiver Julian Edelman for the next three weeks as he finishes serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

The Patriots beat the Texans 27-20 in Week 1 as Tom Brady passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns. ESPN's Field Yates adds that the Patriots will also sign former Broncos and Bears wide receiver Bennie Fowler.