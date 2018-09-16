For the second straight week there was a tie in the NFL.

On the same week the Browns returned to their losing ways, Aaron Rodgers was unable to pull off his customary miracle drive to help the Packers steal a win, and instead, Green Bay tied Minnesota 29-29.

It was a close game throughout, but in the fourth quarter the scoring really picked up between these NFC North rivals.

Stefon Diggs had a pair of touchdowns early in the quarter to move the score to 23-21 in favor of the Packers. After that, Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby kicked in two of the three field goals he made that quarter to push the home team's lead to 29-21.

With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Kirk Cousins led the Vikings on a game-tying drive. He connected with Adam Thielen on an absurd touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining, and then found Diggs for the two-point conversion.

The Packers had a shot to steal the game in regulation after Rodgers connected with Jimmy Graham to get into Minnesota territory late, but Crosby's 52-yard field goal went wide left. The miss came after he made a kick that didn't count because the Vikings called a timeout before the snap.

In the extra period, the contest took an even more ridiculous turn.

The Packers never got into position to win the game in overtime, but Minnesota had two chances to take the lead.

The first opportunity came on the opening drive of overtime when the Vikings marched down to the Green Bay 31-yard line. Kicker Daniel Carlson sent a 49-yard field goal wide right to keep the score tied at 29. The Packers punted on their possession, leaving the door open for Minnesota to get the victory on the road.

However, after going 63 yards downfield to get the ball all the way down to the Green Bay 21-yard line, Minnesota failed to get points on the board. Carlson sent a potential game-winning 35-yard attempt wide right as time expired to leave the game tied at 29.

The tie made both teams 1-0-1 on the season.

The Packers hit the road for the first time this season to play the Redskins next week while the Vikings return home to face the Bills.