Nike made a big splash in September when it announced Colin Kaepernick would be the face of the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" campaign.

On Thursday, the company saw a tangible result from that decision as it sold out of the Kaepernick Icon t-shirts online just hours after they were released.

The black long sleeve shirts feature a Nike swoosh on each sleeve with Kaepernick's name written across the back. In small writing on the sleeve it reads, "Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything." Earlier this month, LeBron James was spotted wearing the shirt to a Lakers preseason game before its public release.

The Kaepernick gear comes about one month and a half after Nike's first commercial staring the former quarterback aired during the NFL season opener. The tag line of the commercial was "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything."

Out of stock online in just a couple hours!Thank you!I'm humbled & grateful 4 all of the continued support.The KAEPERNICK ICON TEE is currently available at select stores near you!Go to https://t.co/xr8M9wiOiq for a list of places you can purchase them in store!#KaepernickIconTee pic.twitter.com/TKZxkHACn1 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 25, 2018

Although the shirts are no longer available online, there are stores around the country where they can be purchased. Stores in locations ranging from Los Angeles to Atlanta to New York to New Orleans still had the shirts in stock as of the time of publishing.