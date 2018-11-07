Eagles center Jason Kelce takes Philadelphia's rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys to heart.

The two-time Pro Bowler appeared on 94WIP's Morning Show Wednesday to discuss the defending Super Bowl champions and their upcoming matchup with the division rival Cowboys. He said he disliked Philadelphia's divisional rival because of "what it stands for," including how it handled the 1987 lockout.

"I would say mostly I just don't think a lot of players, in particular me, just don't really like the franchise, the organization, what it stands for—what it's always stood for," Kelce said. "This goes back to the lockout when they were getting replacement players, how outspoken the Dallas Cowboys franchise was in ending that. I've just never really appreciated what the organization—and what its fans really stood for. A lot of fair weather people from across the country that just kind of fell in love because they're winners instead of having any type of emotional connection to the team whatsoever."

Jerry Jones Says He Has No Plans to Fire Jason Garrett

While Kelce's opinions on the people in charge of the Cowboys and the people who cheer for the Cowboys could fan the flames of the rivalry, he also said he respected individual Dallas players.

"There's a ton of players they got that I got a lot of respect for, Sean Lee, Travis Frederick—unfortunately is going through some serious health concerns, but he's a tremendous player," Kelce said. "I've got some respect for some of their guys, it's most of the organization that you don't like."

This is the second time in two days the Dallas front office has been called out. On Tuesday, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman said, "there has to be a complete overhaul of the organization" in light of Monday's 28-14 loss to the Titans at home.

The Eagles are 4-4 coming into Sunday's matchup against the 3-5 Cowboys. Philadelphia trails the Redskins by one game for the NFC East lead.