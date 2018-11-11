Mark Ingram paid homage to the veteran receiver who tore his Achilles earlier this week.
The Saints paid homage to new teammate Dez Bryant throughout Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.
New Orleans running back Mark Ingram scored on a 28-yard screen pass, marking his first receiving touchdown since 2016. He folded his arms, forming Bryant's trademark 'X' celebration following the play.
Mark Ingram shows great effort on the touchdown and throws up the X for @DezBryant #NOvsCIN pic.twitter.com/8ymXwUXwXo— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2018
Mark Ingram threw up the X for his boy Dez pic.twitter.com/ZCvuWc5OJG— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 11, 2018
Later, when running back Alvin Kamara scored on a four-yard run, he also threw up Bryant's signature celebration.
Now it's @A_kamara6's turn to throw up the ❌ for @DezBryant 🙌#NOvsCIN | #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/vQ6HeCT17X— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 11, 2018
Michael Thomas also got in on the tribute after scoring at the end of the first half.
Drew Brees finds Michael Thomas for the buzzer beater! #NOvsCIN pic.twitter.com/TUWi0Oo5Op— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2018
Then several Saints players threw up the X towards the end of the first half.
THROW IT UP🙅♂️⚜️ #GoSaints pic.twitter.com/VWEzcIVwZs— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2018
Bryant, who signed a one-year contract with New Orleans earlier this week, tore his Achilles on the final play of Thursday's practice, knocking him out for the season before he could even make his debut.
Bryant tweeted out appreciation for the tributes.
ThrowuptheX!! That’s love Boss #WhoDat https://t.co/sy1KfmYVeI— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 11, 2018
Seems like there's mutual respect between Bryant and his new teammates.