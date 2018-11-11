The Saints paid homage to new teammate Dez Bryant throughout Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

New Orleans running back Mark Ingram scored on a 28-yard screen pass, marking his first receiving touchdown since 2016. He folded his arms, forming Bryant's trademark 'X' celebration following the play.

Mark Ingram shows great effort on the touchdown and throws up the X for @DezBryant #NOvsCIN pic.twitter.com/8ymXwUXwXo — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2018

Mark Ingram threw up the X for his boy Dez pic.twitter.com/ZCvuWc5OJG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 11, 2018

Later, when running back Alvin Kamara scored on a four-yard run, he also threw up Bryant's signature celebration.

Michael Thomas also got in on the tribute after scoring at the end of the first half.

Drew Brees finds Michael Thomas for the buzzer beater! #NOvsCIN pic.twitter.com/TUWi0Oo5Op — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 11, 2018

Then several Saints players threw up the X towards the end of the first half.

Bryant, who signed a one-year contract with New Orleans earlier this week, tore his Achilles on the final play of Thursday's practice, knocking him out for the season before he could even make his debut.

Bryant tweeted out appreciation for the tributes.

Seems like there's mutual respect between Bryant and his new teammates.