Watch: Saints Players Honor Dez Bryant With "X" Touchdown Celebrations

Mark Ingram paid homage to the veteran receiver who tore his Achilles earlier this week.

By Kaelen Jones
November 11, 2018

The Saints paid homage to new teammate Dez Bryant throughout Sunday's matchup against the Bengals.

New Orleans running back Mark Ingram scored on a 28-yard screen pass, marking his first receiving touchdown since 2016. He folded his arms, forming Bryant's trademark 'X' celebration following the play.

Later, when running back Alvin Kamara scored on a four-yard run, he also threw up Bryant's signature celebration.

Michael Thomas also got in on the tribute after scoring at the end of the first half. 

Then several Saints players threw up the X towards the end of the first half.

Bryant, who signed a one-year contract with New Orleans earlier this week, tore his Achilles on the final play of Thursday's practice, knocking him out for the season before he could even make his debut.

Bryant tweeted out appreciation for the tributes.

Seems like there's mutual respect between Bryant and his new teammates.

