Things That Made Me Giddy

Seahawks Keep Finding A Way: Yup, they caught a break with the Graham Gano miss. But the Seahawks stopped the Panthers on a red-zone fourth-and-short in the first quarter, Bradley McDougald made an outstanding play the pick off Cam Newton in the red zone later. And Russell Wilson made two magnificent plays: A fourth-and-3, 35-yard, game-tying TD to David Moore down the left sideline, then he extended a play—busting the Panthers’ zone coverage in the process—and found Tyler Lockett for 43 yards to set up the game-winning TD.

Browns Spread It Out: They’d gone smashmouth in the win over Atlanta, but they opened things up a little bit against that sieve Bengals defense, with Baker Mayfield picking them apart. This one was over early.

Jalen Ramsey Was a Good Sport: He found Josh Allen on the field after the final snap (presumably to share some kind of pleasantries). When folks stick a recorder in your face and demand, “Give me all your takes!” you eventually have to eat crow. A lot of crow. Jalen Ramsey is eating unfathomable amounts of crow this season.

The Champs Stay Alive: Was is beautiful? No. Do they look good? No. Is it annoying to ask and answer your own questions? Yes. The Eagles needed this one, and to get it after falling behind 16 late in the first half was big. If they can get some bodies back in the secondary, they have a path to the tournament.

Gronk Reunited With the End Zone: His first TD since the season opener. Neat, Gronk!

The Browns Are Road Warriors: First road win since October 2015!

Vita Vea: Like Super Grover 2.0, you showed up! Nice to see the Bucs’ mildly maligned first-round pick make an impact in the win over the 49ers.

Leonard Fournette Running the Ball: He was really good against a solid Bills D and running behind a patchwork offensive line on Sunday.

Regrets

Leonard Fournette Throwing Punches: Upon review, this pass was ruled complete but down at the 1 rather than a go-ahead touchdown. Fournette starts trying to punch Shaq Lawson in the helmet, gets tossed, and the Jaguars proceed to false-start at the 1, pick up a (ticky-tack) offensive pass interference, and a series that started at the 1 ends in Josh Lambo’s shanked 42-yard field goal. Josh Allen needed three plays (and a couple of Jaguars penalties) to put the Bills in the end zone and up for good.

Saquon Barkley Spends Second Half on a Milk Carton: He had 127 scrimmage yards in the first half, then five touches in the second half.

Hue Jackson: You wouldn’t think a guy who just came off a 3-36-1 run as a head coach would be able to find a new low, but here we are. Jackson, on to help Marvin Lewis with the Bengals defense, saw that defense get carved up by the rookie quarterback and offense he was coaching a month ago.

Jaguars Are Just About Out of Offensive Linemen: Big-money free-agent signee Andrew Norwell was carted off in Buffalo, presumably joining let tackle Cam Robinson and center Brandon Linder in extended absences.

Teams That Go Shotgun with the Ball Six Inches From the Goal Line: That banning this approach wasn’t a ballot initiative across all 50 states earlier this month is a failure of our democracy.

Tear the Bengals Down: They are on a trajectory to replace the Browns as the NFL’s laughingstock. They need a new coach, a new front seven on defense, a new offensive line, and probably a new quarterback.

Nick Mullens: It was a good story, but unlike the early-90s Jonathan Brandis vehicle, it was not a neverending story. The 49ers should discuss whether he or Beathard are their backup of the future.

Giants Playing With a Lead: Granted, they haven’t been in this position often, but Big Blue took a 19-3 lead with four minutes left in the first half, and ended up losing 25-22.

That Vontae Davis Commercial That Played Every Other Break: Sorry, the moment has passed, guys. That ad needed to come, oh, about two months ago.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Chris Carson’s Flip: Technically the knee did touch down (sorry to ruin your holiday season), but this is still something that should only be possible via CGI.

Damarious Randall, Ice-Cold Troll: I’m no Hue softie, but this is rough.

This Josh Allen Throw Is Insane:

This Bradley McDougald INT: The second time in this game the Seahawks shut out the Panthers on a red-zone trip.

David Njoku: Bad hurdler, good football player (with some help on this one).

This Nick Chubb Catch: Like Globetrotters vs. Generals.

Jared Cook: The correct number of Cooks.

Cordarrelle Patterson: In his own words.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Do the Ravens Keep Rolling With Lamar Jackson?: Mmmmmm… why not. Things were still a little choppy despite the matchup with the hapless Raiders this week (offense put up 416 yards, though only 20 points), but the Jackson-Gus Edwards tandem has the run game going, and it seems like they can eek out a big play or two through the air every week off that run game. Road games are a different beast, but it’s Atlanta and K.C. coming up, followed by a home game vs. Tampa. The Ravens have an opportunity to keep building out this offense.

Mike Brown’s Loyalty Must Have Its Limits: I think I’m done picking on Hue Jackson—he did it to himself with that ridiculous farewell tour, but at this point it all seems gratuitous. However, if Brown is truly considering Hue Jackson as Marvin Lewis’s heir apparent, the league office has to intervene.

The Panthers Are Losing Their Grip: They came away with zero points on two red-zone trips and Graham Gano missed a 54-yarder late. The line between wins and losses in the NFL is razor-thin, and Carolina has been on the wrong side of it the past two weeks. You’d like to see them roll up big days in Tampa and Cleveland the next two games, because they get the Saints twice in the season’s final three weeks.

The Josh Allen Narrative: From self-proclaimed draft experts working off box scores (he’s not an athlete, look at his rushing stats!) and GIFs (remember that time he threw 18 inches too high for the net at a practice!) and inside jokes that provided minutes of hilarity for your uncle, it’s been a year of really dumb takes regarding Allen. He’s still raw, but his talent is undeniable. And he’s doing it with guys like Reuben Foster, Jason Crooms and the worst O-line in the league. You can put Allen up there with the best young quarterbacks in football.

