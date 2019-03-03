Steve Smith Says He Won't Come Out of Retirement Like Jason Witten Because 'I'm Actually Good on TV'

Steve Smith has never shied away from sharing his thoughts.

By Kaelen Jones
March 03, 2019

Steve Smith has never shied away from sharing his thoughts. He might have been speaking on behalf of most football fans when he took a dig at Jason Witten, who recently came out of retirement to join the Cowboys.

Witten, 36, spent the 2018 season as the color commentator of ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team. Dallas head coach Jason Garrett said he has "no doubt" that Witten can still contribute, but there will probably remain doubt over whether Witten is capable of holding his own in a broadcast booth.

Smith was on-air with the NFL Network during its coverage of the combine when he was asked whether he would consider coming out of retirement like Witten. The two-time All-Pro delivered a hilarious response in a clip that went viral online.

"There's not no surprise," Smith said. "I'm actually good on TV, so I'm just going to stay here."

Witten's return to football was met with a fanfare of reaction, but Smith's playful jab was perhaps the best of them all.

